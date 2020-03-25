Apart from a few noise complaints, police say members of the public were on their best behaviour hours into the official Covid 19 lockdown.



Officers in and around Auckland reported a fairly uneventful night and early hours of this morning.

"Generally speaking, police were happy about members of the public across the Tāmaki Makaurau region following the move into alert level 4," a police spokesman said.

"One report was received in relation to a loud bang being heard around New North Rd, Avondale, just after 12.30am.

‌

"A unit attended the area, but nothing suspicious was located."

Advertisement

Police also dealt with "a handful" of noise complaints from residential houses in different parts of the city between midnight and 6am.

The spokesman said that in some cases, however, no noise was identified in the end.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

"In others, occupants were spoken to by attending staff and were compliant."

The overall good report in Auckland comes as the country's four-week lockdown began a minute before midnight.

Police officers seen earlier this week outside the British Consulate in downtown Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

The extraordinary and historic move came days after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announcement in what she acknowledged is a preventative action - to stop the spread of coronavirus and save lives.

Police, health officials and the Government continue to urge people to stay home.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush says police may follow people who are out to ensure they are going to where they say they are. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Police Commissioner Mike Bush gave even more detail about the kind of enforcement officers would take to make sure people were adhering to the rules.

Advertisement

Referring to those who ventured out of their homes, he acknowledged that people can be expected to be stopped and questioned.

‌

"If they've got a good reason - if they're an essential worker or if they're going to the supermarket or if they're going to get food or health supplies - that's fine.

"If not, stay at home. That's how you're going to save lives."

He said officers would have a fair idea of whether or not someone was going to the supermarket.

"We may even have a little drive with you to see where you're going."