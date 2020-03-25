With New Zealand entering alert level 4 at 11.59pm tonight, supermarkets are putting together measures to ensure social distancing is respected while people visit the premises during lockdown.

This evening, Pak'n Save has unveiled new shopping rules to help people maintain social distancing inside its supermarkets.

Shoppers must stand at least two metres of each other at all times. Photo / Facebook

Yellow lines mark the spots at the checkouts, with markers placed two metres from each other and a message on the floor reminding people to keep their distance, in an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Shoppers must go alone and have only 30 minutes inside the store, where they must keep two metres away from everyone else at all times.

Pak'n Save has introduced new shopping rules for the lockdown period. Photo / Facebook

"As we're sure you're aware, New Zealand will soon enter the alert level 4 'Eliminate' phase of the National Pandemic Plan, at 11.59pm tonight. The team at Pak'nSave would like to provide you with an update on some of the changes that we're introducing to help keep our customers and staff safe and healthy," the supermarket posted on Facebook this evening.

Pak'n Save says it will limit the number of shoppers in-store at any one time.

The number of employees working on the shop floor at any one time will also be reduced, in order to ensure the recommended 2-metre distance between people.

The social distancing applies to all areas of the supermarket. Photo / Facebook

The chain is asking customers to "please shop alone".

"This is to ensure we can keep the number of people in store at any one time to a minimum. If possible, please leave your children at home with another caregiver, unless you are a solo parent in which case children MUST accompany the trolley at all times.

"Please shop like you normally would and remember there is no need to stockpile. Please only buy what you need and be fair to others who may not have the budget or transportation to stock up.