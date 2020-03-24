Taupō iwi has placed a rāhui over the Huka Falls Scenic Reserve as a Covid-19 precaution.

Te Kotahitanga o Ngāti Tūwharetoa Trust made the announcement on Facebook last night saying the reserve would closed effective immediately.

They said in a statement that they doubted many would visit the site due to the lockdown restrictions, but it was a "precaution to protect the community from potential transmission of COVID-19."

The Department of Conservation has implemented the closure on behalf of the trust.

The trust they would keep the community updated regarding the site and other hapū properties during this time.