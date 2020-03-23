Food and liquor aren't the only items that Kiwis are rushing to buy today, with a long queue of people outside an Auckland gun shop before it opened this morning.

The queue outside Gun City in Penrose started before the store opened at 9am, with a local business owner estimating between 20-30 people were waiting.

He told the Herald he had never seen queues outside the business.

That number grew after the doors opened and the local business owner says he called police, concerned by the group and he was feeling unsafe.

New Zealand's coronavirus lockdown will be managed by a leadership team of some of the country's top officials. That team is Dr Ashley Bloomfield, Director-General of Health, Sarah Stuart-Black, Director of Civil Defence Emergency Management, Mike Bush, Commissioner of Police, and Dr Peter Crabtree.

He told the Herald that police advised him to ask customers to move on if he was concerned, though they had a legal right to be there.

He said that on asking them to move he received an unfriendly response and said it was "like poking a bear".

The queue formed before the store opened. Photo / Supplied

"Seriously, this is not the time to buy guns," he said.

He told the Herald he was "all for freedom" but said the group shouldn't be buying guns "at a time like this".

He said guns were the last thing Kiwis needed to buy, "less than toilet paper, really".

The queue got longer after the doors opened. Photo / Supplied

He told the Herald he had never had issues with Gun City or its customers in the past.

The local business owner said that customers appeared to be making large purchases, with one man walking out with as much ammunition as he could carry, labelling the purchase "insane".

The Herald has contacted Gun City and police for comment.

