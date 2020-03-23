Huge crowds have descended on supermarkets and liquor stores across the country this afternoon as people attempt to stock up on supplies before the country goes into lockdown on Wednesday.

Pak'nSave Wairua Park has closed temporarily due to too many people wanting to get in, and a queue at Pak'nSave Sylvia Park snaked right through the mall stretching about 70 metres long. Staff members were hastily putting up signs urging people to shop normally.

The Trusts in West Auckland said its liquor outlets were open but experiencing high demand with team members at the front of shops managing the crowds.

Only three customers were allowed in stores at a time and only contactless payment was being accepted.

Advertisement

"Our aim is to continue to serve you in the safest manner possible for you and your team members. We ask that you are patient and treat our team members with kindness and respect as they work through this," a statement said.

People were also queuing outside butchers and pharmacies.

Westmere Pharmacy had set up a counter at the door as they expected the number of customers to increase. Unichem Te Atatu South is only allowing two people in at a time.

Life Pharmacy Glenfield owner Seema Rambisheswar said they had been "snowed under" since Saturday's announcement on the alert system.

They were allowing only five customers in at a time, but people expected their prescriptions to be ready at once.

"It's just crazy here," she said.

Since today's announcement there had been more customers wanting retail items.

Rambisheswar wanted people to know the pharmacy would remain open, and there was no need to panic.

Advertisement

"We will be here for them," she said.

Foodstuffs which owns New World, Pak'nSave, Four Square, Gilmour's and Trent's said the stores will remain open.

However, operating hours maybe reduced and they will work to ensure staff and customers remain 1.5 metres apart.

Staff will also start wearing masks and there will perspex protective screens at checkouts. People are also being asked to shop alone in a bid to reduce the number of people in the stores or to shop online.