A Kiwi company has released a heartwarming video encouraging millennials and Generation Z Kiwis to keep in touch with their older family members while keeping isolated.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern urged people over 70 and those with compromised immune systems to stay at home following the coronavirus outbreak around the world.

But there are fears self-isolation will put elderly people further in the dark and socially isolated from the rest of the world.

Company Motion Sickness decided to use their platform to create a powerful video showing their own employees facetiming their parents and grandparents.

They implore younger people to take Covid-19 seriously, as well as demonstrating to our older population how to take action.

"A few of our team have been self-isolating since they came back from LA a wee while ago. In an effort to do something useful, we decided to facetime some of the people we love, and ultimately make this video.

"In particular, we wanted to talk to all our fellow millennials and Gen Z'ers out there - comprehensive data from South Korea shows that nearly 30 per cent of its confirmed coronavirus cases were in patients aged 20 to 29.

"While we might not be the ones who get the most severely ill from Covid-19 (though new CDC data shows one in five hospitalised in the US with Covid-19 are millennials), we can play a huge role in the spread of this virus - let's not."

In the video, employees are seen asking their isolated family members how they are, and teaching them how to use their technology to stay better connected.

While many younger people will cope with Covid-19, a number of elderly are living in fear.

But Motion Sickness is hoping younger people can put an end to that by staying connected while remaining isolated.

A spokesperson for the company wrote that how we cope with Covid-19 will define our generation's legacy and future.

"This isn't the time to act like you don't care, or only think about numero uno. It's the time to listen to our Government (good on ya Jacinda Ardern & the majestic, soothing-voiced Dr Bloomfield), take the necessary precautions, and help people who need it.

"Do it for ya Nan, ya Grandad, Mum, Dad, your immuno-compromised mates AND yourself.

"This pandemic will be one of the most defining things in our generation, in the same way that WWI and WWII were for generations past. Let's not make avocado on toast the best thing we ever did."



The video has sparked a lot of positive feedback with many praising Motion Sickness' message to Kiwis.

"Love how socially responsible your business is! Great job," one said.

"Made me cry. Amazing work team," another wrote.