Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to outline the Government's next moves to help businesses and workers through the economic fallout of the Covid-19 outbreak.

She is also expected to say whether the alert level will be changed from the current level 2 setting. This morning the Teaching Council and former chief science advisor to the PM Sir Peter Gluckman added their voices to concerns about whether level 2 was too low.

There have been 36 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number in New Zealand to 102 confirmed cases. Two of those cases are now considered community transmission cases.

National Party leader Simon Bridges this morning asked all National's MPs and candidates to put campaigning on hold, offered the party's resources to assist the Government, and called for the alert level to be moved to level 4.

Ardern and Finance Minister Grant Robertson are expected to hold a post-Cabinet press conference at 130pm today.

Last week the Government released its $12.1 billion package, the first phase of its economic rescue package.

Business NZ and the New Zealand Initiative this morning called for the Government to go further with economic support, noting the Australian Government had put the equivalent of 9 percent of Australian GDP towards its economic rescue package.

Robertson's package last week was equal to 4 per cent of New Zealand's GDP. He has previously said the Government was considering how to relieve the economic fallout for medium to large businesses.

The package included $5.1b in wage subsidies for Covid-19 affected businesses, $2.8b for increased welfare payments and the doubling of the Winter Energy Payment, $2.8 billion in business tax changes to free up cashflow and $500m for more health resources.

Almost half of the cash will be spent on a wage subsidy package for all Covid-19-impacted businesses - but the payment is only for up to 20 employees and tops out at $150,000.

The National Party has called for the $150,000 cap to be lifted, but has not said where the cap, if any, should be.

The Flight Centre has just announced it will cut 250 jobs, while Air NZ is cutting a third of its workforce despite a $900m Government bailout.

Ardern put the country on alert level two on Saturday, but since then has come under pressure to move it higher to keep the spread of Covid-19 to a minimum.

Alert level 2 means the virus is contained but the risk of community transmission is growing.

Alert level 3 means a risk of community transmission of the virus or multiple clusters breaking out.

Travel in areas of clusters or community transmission would be limited, affected educational facilities closed and mass gatherings cancelled.

Public venues would also be closed, with alternative ways of working to be found and some non-essential businesses closing.





There would be non-face-to-face primary care consultations, and elective surgeries and procedures deferred.

Health services, emergency services, utilities and goods transport, and other essential services are expected to remain up and running at all stages - even at alert level 4.

People would still be able to go to the supermarket, fill up their car at the fuel station and collect medicine from pharmacies.