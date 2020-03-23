There's plenty of advice available - just get on the phone or online and people will help you.

That's the EMA's advice to small and medium businesses wanting to know what New Zealand moving to virus Level 3 and 4 means to their operation and their staff.

The business organisation's head of advocacy and strategy Alan McDonald said the EMA has extended its advice phone line service (0800 300 362) to non-members and hopes to be officially considered an essential service so its staff can continue advising companies while locked down at home.

The EMA has been receiving up to 400 calls a day from members seeking advice on how to cope with the pandemic and its crushing economic and operational impacts, he said.

Put simply, from now on all non-essential businesses should consider themselves closed for the next four weeks as the Government acts to try to save tens of thousands of lives, he said.

McDonald said the Ministry of Social Development had been "really helpful" to SMEs, which make up 90 per cent of New Zealand's businesses, turning around applications for financial assistance in 48 hours and less.

MSD had been urging businesses not to delay putting in applications and if there were issues, the ministry would get back to them, he said.

McDonald recommended businesses seeking advice also refer to MSD's website and to use its call centre.

Businesses should talk to their banks "and talk early", he said.

The EMA applauded today's new Government support announcements for business which extended financial assistance to all businesses, not just small operations, and removed the $150,000 funding cap. McDonald said the cap had been causing a great deal of worry.

It would now cost $9.3b, up from $5.1b.

He said the Government deserved recognition for the speed with which it had responded had recognised the plight of small business in the fast-moving pandemic and put in place processes to help them.

New Zealand's business support groups including the EMA, chambers of commerce and regional business groups had been working together to help business through the pandemic, he said.

Advice was available - businesses just had to ask for it, he said.