The Government has signalled there could be more economic support for businesses and jobs on the way as the fallout from Covid-19 spreads rapidly.

It has also come under pressure to raise the alert level as a precaution despite there still being no evidence of community coronavirus outbreak.

Fourteen new cases of coronavirus were confirmed yesterday - the highest one-day rise yet - bringing the total number infected to 66, with four additional probable cases.

Almost all of the cases are linked to overseas travel or an already confirmed case but two have no firm links to either and are still being investigated for community transmission.

One of the cases confirmed at the weekend was an Auckland rest home carer and the village has been locked down as a precaution.

And Marist College in Auckland is to close for three days because a staff member has tested positive for Covid-19 while the primary school next door is closing as a precaution.

A parent at Mt Roskill Grammar has also tested positive but the school has been told most of the wider community isn't at risk so won't close.

As well, four people, including two New Zealanders, who went to the World Hereford cattle conference in Queenstown have tested positive so every attendee has been told to self-isolate.

Cabinet will be meeting this afternoon and will make a range of decisions before Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gives an update on any developments.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has introduced an alert system as the country fights Covid-19.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson indicated there would likely be more announcements about economic support for the medium and large businesses that felt they missed out on the $12.1 billion package unveiled last week.

The maximum amount any employer can receive from the package is $150,000.

Large and complex businesses, including some responsible for infrastructure, could expect targeted packages to help them through the crisis, Robertson told Q&A.

There could also be some more relief for workers who suddenly find themselves out of a job.

"I think you can expect more announcements from us around the economic response in the coming days," he told Q&A.

"If we do end up in a situation where we're moving up and down these levels for a number of months, what does that mean for people's incomes? What does that mean for the way we go about our daily lives?"

National Finance spokesman Paul Goldsmith said restricting domestic travel to an essential-only basis, while justified for health reasons, had added to the pressure put on businesses.

"The current wage subsidy settings are too tight, so that most workers – who work for medium sized and larger firms – are not covered," Goldsmith said.

Robertson said the Government was treating the crisis as a marathon and not a sprint, which is also why it hasn't gone directly to the highest alert level, he said.

The alert level was set based on advice from experts, including Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield, and the Government was poised to raise the response very quickly if needed.

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned "draconian measures", including a nationwide lockdown, could soon be implemented as cases there top 1000 with seven deaths.

Four jurisdictions – the Northern Territory, South Australia, Western Australia and Tasmania – have effectively closed their borders to outside travel.

A petition authored by an urgent care physician and supported by many health workers calling for alert level 4 to be actioned immediately in New Zealand has amassed more than 5000 signatures.

Dr Kelvin Ward said enforced isolation of confirmed Covid-19 patients and a full social lockdown was the only way to slow the spread of the virus.

Raising the alert level to four would mean full lockdown of all non-essential businesses, rationing supplies, severe travel restrictions and major reprioritisation of healthcare facilities.

Supermarkets will stay open regardless of the alert level.

Experts have also told the Government to ramp up testing as it was one of the best chances of getting on top of the spread of the virus.

Otago University epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said it was vital testing capacity was increased.

"Time is of the essence, and people have got to get tested, diagnosed and isolated very quickly for this to work."

But former prime minister Helen Clark, who is self-isolating in New Zealand, has commended the Government's "go hard and go early" approach and said it should leave "nothing to chance".

"There is no more important issue right now than stopping a huge outbreak in countries and beating it back where there already is one," she said.

"We have to repurpose and focus on that because it is a public health crisis and if it's bungled, it has very major, long-running economic ramifications."

Meanwhile, GPs have been asked to move towards having 70 per cent of their consults done virtually to drastically reduce in-person contact.

And despite Ardern telling New Zealanders not to panic buy, shoppers swarmed through the doors of an Auckland supermarket as it opened yesterday morning.

Long queues formed outside Lincoln Rd Pak'nSave and photos show none of the shoppers practising appropriate physical distancing.