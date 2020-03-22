New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced the state will move towards a "more comprehensive shutdown" of non-essential services over the next 48 hours.

And the state of Victoria seems set to follow in their footsteps.

Berejiklian's announcement came ahead of this evening's meeting of the National Cabinet, where NSW and Victoria are both expected to push for such a shutdown on a national level.

There are 1286 confirmed cases of coronavirus across Australia with 533 in NSW, 296 in Victoria, 259 in Queensland, 90 in Western Australia, 67 in South Australia, 17 in Tasmania, 19 in the ACT and five in the Northern Territory.

Seven people have died, six of them in NSW.

In a statement, Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed he would proceed with a shutdown of all non-essential activity over 48 hours.

All schools will be shut from Tuesday with school holidays brought forward, following news that 67 new coronavirus cases had been confirmed overnight.

While supermarkets, service stations, chemists, freight and logistics and convenience stores and home deliveries will continue to operate as normal, the tough new measures mean restaurants, bars, cafes, pubs and retail stores will shut.

So far, it is not known how long the Victorian shutdown will last.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a second stimulus package today, adding $66 billion in new measures in an effort to help businesses survive the crisis.

