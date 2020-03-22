LIVE STREAM IMMEDIATELY BELOW

New Zealand has 14 new cases of Covid-19, bring the total number of cases to 67.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield says there are four probable cases.

There are 5 confirmed cases in Auckland, one in Northland, one in Canterbury, two in New Plymouth, two in Waikato including one in Hamilton, one in Tauranga, one in the Coromandel and one in Dunedin.

All are in self-isolation with close contacts being identified and followed up. Eleven of the cases have a history of international travel, while one is a close contact of a confirmed case.

Two were at the World Hereford Conference in Queenstown earlier in March, where there were a number of delegates from overseas.

All four of the probable cases have previously been reported in the media.

Just over 1200 lab tests were carried out yesterday - there have now been more than 6000 tests for the virus.

Two cases announced yesterday were possible cases of community tranmission. There has still been no firm link to overseas travel identified.

It was announced on Saturday that New Zealand had 52 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Alert level 2 means Covid-19 is "contained but risk of community transmission growing" and human contact must be further reduced.

Over-70s were told to stay at home and Kiwis advised to limit domestic travel.

The Ministry of Health was on Saturday waiting for the test results of two possible cases of community transmission – unrelated to overseas travel - in Auckland and Wairarapa.

Bloomfield said Saturday the possibility of community transmission in the two cases still under investigation couldn't be ruled out.

"We always knew that cases not linked to travel could happen and we are prepared for that."

Confirmed cases in New Zealand are almost all from overseas and the rising numbers of cases reflects how many people are arriving with COVID-19, not how it spreading in New Zealand.

In Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's address to the nation yesterday, she said alert-level three will be initiated in New Zealand if there's a heightened risk that the disease is not contained.

That could result in school closures, domestic travel restrictions, more public venue closures, and non face-to-face primary care consultations.

"It's not about whether or not you're worried about yourself. It's that you should be worried for those around you, so please take it seriously," Ardern said in her first official address to the nation.

"This is about saving lives."