Wellington City Council has moved to close most of its facilities, and is considering increasing debt funding of costs to lower a proposed rates hike of 9.2 per cent due to Covid-19.

Mayor Andy Foster announced this afternoon that swimming pools, libraries, recreation centres, community centres, the City Gallery and council museums and venues would be closed until further notice.

Councils across the region are following suit.

The Zoo and Zealandia will remain open but with reduced public programmes.

Earlier today Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern asked all people over 70 or with compromised immune systems to stay at home and all non-essential domestic travel to be curtailed.

Foster said he was in daily meetings with the council's pandemic response team of senior managers representing essential services like transport, infrastructure, and community welfare.



The regional Emergency Co-ordination Centre has also been activated, as has the council's Emergency Welfare Team.

This welfare team was working with food banks to ensure they could operate if the situation worsened, Foster said.



The team was also arranging to accommodate individuals and families who did not have their own accommodation for self-isolation, he said.

Foster said the council's focus next week would be to develop response plans for priority population groups such as elderly people or those with disabilities.



"We can get through this together. We must remain calm - Wellington is a community with a strong heart – we're a resilient city. We've overcome major issues in the past and we'll overcome this," he said.

Earlier this week the city council postponed a committee meeting to discuss its draft annual plan in order to give decision-makers more time to consider the implications of the pandemic before signing off on anything.

City councillors met behind closed doors on Thursday to discuss the situation.

They have asked council officers to remodel the budget and funding to propose lower rates options including increasing debt funding of costs.

Options are also being investigated around the council taking on a greater degree of risk in the budget.

Proposed fee increases for things like parking and liquor licences are also being reassessed.

Foster said the council acknowledged the economic slowdown from Covid-19 was likely to cause significant cashflow issues for ratepayers and businesses.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website



"In addition to the Government's relief package, we'll consider options to assist those most in need, including allowing for delayed payment of the final rates instalment in the current year, and options to postpone the payment of 2020/21 rates.



"We've listened to the public saying they want clear decision-making and reduced red tape. We'll take these decisions straight to the council on April 2 so we can get your views on these proposals as soon as possible."