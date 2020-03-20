Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will address the nation at noon today about the impact of Covid-19 on New Zealand and what will happen next.

It will be broadcast live on nzherald.co.nz and Newstalk ZB.

This will be the first time Ardern will do an address to the nation.

It will be followed by a press conference from the Beehive with Ardern and the Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield.

It follows an update from Bloomfield this morning that there are two cases of Covid-19 - one in Auckland and one in the Wairarapa - that may have come from community transmission.

While the borders are closed to non-citizens and non-residents and social gatherings have been curtailed, Ardern has not forced a lockdown on any community.

She has previous said that a lockdown would only occur to combat widespread community transmission.

The two cases were part of 14 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in New Zealand to 53. Three of those cases were in hospitals and in a stable condition in Queenstown, Nelson and the North Shore.

Bloomfield said that half of the 56 New Zealanders on the cruise ship Ruby Princess - where four people had tested positive for Covid-19 - had returned to New Zealand, and all of the New Zealanders were being contacted.

But they would not be tested unless they showed symptoms.

Another cruise ship, the Celebrity Solstice, had an Auckland man in his 60s on board who had tested positive for Covid-19.

He joined the ship in Auckland on 10 March and departed the cruise in Dunedin after visiting Tauranga (March 11), Picton (March 13), and Akaroa (March 14.

The ship arrived in Sydney this morning and any New Zealanders on board returning to New Zealand will be regarded as close contacts, put in self-isolation and monitored daily.

Ardern's address today comes as the global pandemic continues to march on, with London and the United Kingdom going into lockdown and workers in major states and cities in the United States told to stay at home.

As the number of confirmed cases rises in New Zealand, libraries, art galleries, museums and university lecture theatres are all temporarily closing their doors.

New Zealand closed its borders to non-residents and non-citizens on Friday, and other countries have gone into lockdown with citizens told to return home. Italy, with 60 million citizens, has recorded 3405 deaths, exceeding the 3248 in China, a country with a population 20 times larger.

It took three months to reach 100,000 coronavirus cases worldwide. The second 100,000 took only 12 days.

Even more major sporting events have been cancelled as health officials tell New Zealanders to practice "physical distancing" whenever they can.

But Ardern has reiterated her call that people should not panic and says Kiwis should "trust doctors".

The Government yesterday announced details of a $900 million loan to embattled Air New Zealand.

And the New Zealand Superfund revealed it has lost almost $9 billion since the start of the year and supermarkets place temporary limits on some items in store amid "unprecedented demand".

Leaders in both Auckland and Wellington have moved to temporarily close public places to prevent the virus' spread.

Auckland's art galleries, pools, recreational centres and libraries would all be closed for at least two weeks in response to Covid-19, Mayor Phil Goff confirmed yesterday morning.

This was, as he said, a "necessary step".

He said the moves would not result in any job losses but staff at the public facilities could be redirected into other roles related to the Covid-19 response.

In Wellington, the Te Papa's chairwoman Dame Fran Wilde announced the museum would close for at least two weeks, due to Covid-19.

It was a similar message from Auckland University Vice-Chancellor Dawn Freshwater, who confirmed the university would suspend teaching across its campuses next week.

The university's intention is to be in full digital teaching and learning mode from the week of March 30 onwards.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the shutdown of London and the UK today.

All pubs, bars, shops, restaurants, gyms and leisure centres across the UK will shut their doors tonight as the Prime Minister unveiled a package of measures to protect workers and the economy.

Johnson urged people not to go out tonight as he introduced the stringent measures, which he said were necessary to "turn the tide" on the epidemic.

The UK Government has also announced "an unprecedented" plan to pay 80 per cent of wages in order to protect workers. The scheme will cover the salary of those on up to £2500 ($NZ5100) a month, just above the median income.

As the number of new UK infections today leaped by 714 up to 3983, Johnson said that 75 per cent of the population should stay indoors.