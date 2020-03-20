The rider of a dirt bike has died after colliding with a pole in South Auckland as a police vehicle was patrolling nearby.

The crash occurred on Dominion Rd in Papakura about 3.45pm, Inspector Dave Glossop, Counties Manukau South Area Commander, said.

"A police unit was patrolling along the road at the time when the dirt bike has come out of a side road before it had lost control and collided with the pole. Sadly the rider has died at the scene."

The police vehicle was travelling in the opposite direction to the dirt bike and had not reacted to the dirt bike before the crash, Glossop said.

Dominion Rd, between Eastburn St and Milson Dr, was closed while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene.

"The closure is expected to be in place for some time while the scene is cleared."

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.