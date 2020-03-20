The travel information for some of today's 11 new coronavirus cases has been released online by the Ministry of Health.

There were five in Auckland, two in Waikato, one in Hawke's Bay, two in Wellington and one in Canterbury.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said that brought New Zealand's total to 39 positive cases.

Patient 29: Details to come. Now in Auckland.

Patient 30: Arrived in Christchurch on March 15 from Los Angeles on flight American Airlines AA83 to Auckland. Then caught flight Air New Zealand NZ535 to Christchurch. Now in Canterbury. A man in his 50s.

Patient 31:

Arrived in Wellington on March 14 from London on flight Singapore Airlines SQ321 to Singapore. The flew to Wellington on flight Singapore Airlines SQ247 via Melbourne. Now in Wellington. A man in his 40s.

Patient 32: Arrived in Napier on March 17. Munich to Qatar on flight Qatar Airways QR58, then from Qatar to Auckland on flight Qatar Airways QR920. Then Auckland to Napier on Air New Zealand flight NZ5021. Now in Hawke's Bay. A man in his 30s.

Patient 33: Arrived in Auckland from Paris on Emirates EK74 to Dubai, to Auckland on flight Emirates EK450. Now in Waikato. A man in his 60s.

Patient 34: Arrived in Auckland from Paris on Emirates EK74 to Dubai, to Auckland on flight Emirates EK450. Now in Waikato. A woman in her 70s.

Patient 35: Arrived in Auckland from Los Angeles. Now in Auckland. A woman in her 30s.

Patient 36: Arrived in Auckland from Los Angeles. Now in Auckland. A man in his 40s.

Patient 37: Arrived in Auckland on Sunday 15 March from London via Doha. Now in Auckland. A woman in her 40s.

Patient 38: Details to come. Now in Wellington. A man in his 30s.

Patient 39: Details to come. Now in Auckland. A man in his 60s.

None of the new cases were in hospital and they were all at home self-isolating, Bloomfield said.

The Ministry was investigating whether all were linked to overseas travel.

Public health staff are interviewing every case so they can trace their movements and identify all close contacts and isolate them.

Countries visited include France, Spain, the United States and England.

As of the eight cases confirmed yesterday, a man in his 60s had been hospitalised in Lakes District Hospital.

Two in Taranaki, a male and female, both aged in their 40s, had recently returned to New Zealand from Egypt.