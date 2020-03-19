LIVE FROM 1:00PM

There have been 11 new cases of coronavrus in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health says.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said that brought New Zealand's total to 39 positive cases.

None of the new cases were in hospital, he said.

There were five in Auckland, two in the Waikato, one in the Hawke's Bay, two in Wellington and one in Canterbury.

One of the cases confirmed yesterday, a man in his 60s, had been hospitalised in Lakes District Hospital.

New Zealand borders closed at midnight last night to non-residents - only citizens and residents are being permitted entry.

The unprecedented move was made in an attempt to prevent widespread community transmission of the coronavirus. It was also influenced by the number of positive cases which had come from overseas travellers, and concerns about whether tourists were self-isolating after arrival.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand schools would close where there were positive tests to conduct contact tracing, but they would not be closed generally without a widespread community transmission.

PM Jacinda Ardern talks to Mike Hosking about the government's response to coronavirus.

This was the model that had been adopted in Singapore and Taiwan, where transmission of Covid-19 had been slowed.

Shutting schools prematurely could send students to their grandparents to be looked after, and elderly people were more susceptible to coronavirus, Ardern said. It would also take health workers out of the workforce.

The Government was looking for spikes in transmission, Ardern told Mike Hosking on Newstalk ZB.

"If you want to be ahead of outbreaks, everyone needs to be prepared to work from home. Be prepared to cancel non-essential trips. Be prepared to reduce down that social contact. Do that now."

• This morning, the Government stepped in protect Air New Zealand by making a $900 million available to keep essential flights going and domestic routes open.

• At midnight, New Zealand's borders closed to all foreign nationals - an unprecedented move designed to prevent widespread community transmission. It was also influenced by concern that some tourists were not following self-isolation rules. There are some exceptions to the border closure for key health workers and humanitarian arrivals.

• Social gatherings have been limited to 100 people at indoor venues, except for schools, universities and educational institutions. Gatherings of more than 500 people have banned.