Police are asking Piha Rd residents to scour their properties for any clues that could relate to a missing French teenager as it is believed he could have walked for hours from a New Lynn train station to Piha.

Eloi Jean Rolland, 18, has not been seen since the morning of March 7 after arriving at the Fruitvale Rd train station from Britomart.

Detective Senior Sergeant Callum McNeill said police believe the teenager walked from the Fruitvale Rd station to Piha that morning.

"Through Eloi's mobile phone we have identified that he was on Piha Rd at 9.18am, however his movements after this time remain unknown," McNeill said

"We are asking all residents on Piha Rd to check their properties/sections for any items of interest.

"We are also urging anyone who has a holiday home/unoccupied home in that area to please check their properties for any signs that Eloi may have been present."

Search and rescue personnel have been conducting searches of the wider Piha area for several days but unfortunately no items of interest have been found at this stage, he said.

"It's almost two weeks since Eloi was last seen and police are doing everything we can to provide his family with the answers they desperately seek, and hopefully locate Eloi safe and well.

"However our concerns grow with each day Eloi remains missing."

Eloi speaks limited English and is described as 170cm tall and thin build.

He was last seen wearing a blue and white jacket, jeans, and dark sneakers.

Anyone with information can contact Waitematā Crime Squad on (09) 839 0697 and quote file number 200310/8987. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.