EDITORIAL

So how has your weekend been? Quiet?

Chances are it's the quietest in some time, given the closure of many hospitality spots and public amenities in an attempt to thwart the march of Covid-19.

READ MORE:

• George R. R. Martin writing next 'Game of Thrones' book in coronavirus isolation

• Coronavirus in NZ: Tourists to be deported after failing to self-isolate upon arrival

• Coronavirus: Communities rally online as thousands self-isolate

• Coronavirus: International students in isolation while travel mate tested for Covid-19

Health experts advise "social distancing" or "physical distancing" to break the chains which the virus can link up in spreading from person to person.

The Government has banned gatherings of 500 people or more. Indoor events with 100 people or more have also been prohibited. Concerts and performances have been abruptly canned. Eateries and gyms, hit by plunging patronage and staff in self-isolation, are also closing their doors.

Depending on one's musical tastes, some might say good riddance to rock shows or dance parties, but that would be dismissive of a deeper concern. The effect of a gym closure can be profound on a person, reliant on the exercise and company of fellow fitness fans for physical and mental bolstering.

•

Advertisement

Evidence indicates loneliness heightens sensitivity to social threats and can also impair executive functioning, sleep, mental and physical wellbeing - and immunity.

Isolation can also kill.

According to an analysis co-authored by Julianne Holt-Lunstad, PhD, a professor of psychology and neuroscience at Brigham Young University, lack of social connection heightens health risks as much as smoking 15 cigarettes a day or having alcohol use disorder. Holt-Lunstad also found loneliness and social isolation are twice as harmful to physical and mental health as obesity.

"Being connected to others socially is widely considered a fundamental human need —crucial to both wellbeing and survival," she says.

New Zealand mental health experts Janet Peters and David Codyre say some people - such as those with a history of past trauma, significant mental illness/distress, disability, long-term physical health problems - may find social isolation more difficult.

For some, being stuck at home may increase emotions such as frustration, and increase conflict with family.

If cabin fever, or cancellation of an eagerly anticipated event has you down, you are entitled to call Healthline or 0800 611 116 or text 1737 to talk with a trained counsellor.

We are social creatures and need to be wary of these forced impacts on ourselves and others.

Advertisement