Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says there is a good supply of testing kits for coronavirus in New Zealand - but has stressed it was up to doctors, and not patients feeling unwell visiting them, who decide who gets tested.

Talking on Newstalk ZB this morning, Ardern said a lot of the decisions she's been making have been made alongside the minister directly involved. But she is also consulting external advisers.

Testing was for those who have symptoms and travelled overseas and doctors have been told to use their judgment to test people who might fall outside of that criteria.

While there is a good supply of tests in New Zealand, it wasn't infinite so not every single person would be tested if it wasn't needed, she said.

The goal of contact tracing and the testing regime was to avoid community transmission, but when that does happen New Zealand will move into a different phase of the plan.

When asked if New Zealand was too late to close the borders, Ardern replied: "No."

She said no other country had made the decision to close the border with just 28 confirmed cases and the idea was to get ahead of the curve.

A nationwide lockdown would be decided on what sort of outbreak occurs. Localised lockdowns could happen if needed.

She said New Zealanders should prepare to work from home, prepare to cancel non-essential travel "so if we do get to that point, we're ready".

Ardern told New Zealanders to be ready, but not panic.

"Supermarkets won't disappear neither will access to them."

Ardern discussed latest developments with Newstalk ZB host Kerre McIvor.

There's a difference to preparedness and panic, Ardern said.

The best thing New Zealand could do is to ensure we have little spikes of cases, not tsunamis of outbreaks like other countries.

Ardern said she's always taken a "very, very strong view" on vaccines and this and the measles outbreak show why they're so important.

Herd immunity, where everyone is protected through being immune, is a long while off so for now it is vital people stay home if they're sick, Ardern said.

"It's about looking after others, not being a martyr."

China's experience with Covid-19 gave NZ some idea about timelines, but they were now seeing new cases coming in as the lockdowns eased, Ardern said.

"We have to be prepared for this to take some time."

On the $900 million lifeline to Air New Zealand, Ardern said the question here was whether New Zealand wanted an airline or not and without the bailout we might not have one.

Not since 9/11 had airlines faced such a struggle and it was likely some would collapse and internationally other bailouts would happen.



This morning it was announced the Government would provide a loan facility for the airline of up to $900m.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said without the lifeline, New Zealand risked not having an airline and the deal ensured essential routes were protected.

Ardern told Newstalk ZB host Mike Hosking that shutting schools prematurely force students to stay with grandparents who are more susceptible to coronavirus.

Closing education facilities could also take health workers out of the workforce as they would need to look after their children.

At 11.59pm the borders were closed to everyone except citizens and residents and their partners and children.

Although it has taken historic measures to protect public health by closing the border, the Government has so far stopped short of ordering the kind of community lockdown and cancellation of non-essential services that has hit parts of Europe, the United States, China and other countries.

Asked by Hosking about a total lockdown nationwide, Ardern said the Government was looking out for spikes in transmission.

"If you want to be ahead of outbreaks, everyone needs to be prepared to work from home.

"Be prepared to cancel non-essential trips.

"Be prepared to reduce down that social contact. Do that now."

Ardern defended not shutting the borders earlier, saying that doing so with only 28 confirmed cases was an aggressive move.