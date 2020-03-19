New Zealand parents are scrambling to find ways to keep children entertained indoors for a couple of weeks, in preparation for the possibility of self-isolation.

Parenting groups are abuzz with adults trying to figure out how to keep children happy when cabin fever hits.

One secondhand shop in New Zealand is trying to help local parents going through self-isolation by providing free activity packs for younger Kiwis.

Wanaka Wastebusters - known among Wanaka locals as "Wasties" - set up a free kids packs station outside this morning and says people are already taking them up on the offer.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus: Auckland woman Maree Glading disappointed in checks at international arrivals

• Coronavirus: Fiji confirms first case

• Coronavirus: 20 cases in New Zealand, parent of Southland Boys' High School and Southland Girls' High School students tests positive

• Coronavirus in NZ: Auckland's Ponsonby Primary School parent has tested positive

The packs include a variety of books, toys and crafts to keep children entertained while they can't leave the house.

Wanaka Wastebusters communications manager Gina Dempster said the idea came from the packs offered by the local library to sick children.

"Our fabulous library in Wanaka has these things called 'sick bags'. You can pop into the library and they have these bags with games and books you can take home for a couple of weeks," she told the Herald.

"It's great for kids, it's like getting a little present," Dempster added.

Wanaka Wastebusters is encouraging parents to think sustainably through this tough period. Photo / Facebook

"We were thinking of how we could help the community in these hard times and how we can make things easier for parents and bring a bit of fun into their lives."

The secondhand shop, located on the outskirts of Wanaka, gets a lot of toys dropped off in great condition so Dempster is hopefully they can keep making the activity packs and keep the initiative going for a while.

Demspter says it is understanble that parents are worried about having to keep children happy when they have to be indoors for such a long time and hopes the free packs will help with that.

Advertisement

She also hopes people will see the packs and think about reusing toys and extend their lifespan.

"We hope people understand and turn to things like this instead of toys with a short lifespan. This way we can save on resources and be more sustainable."