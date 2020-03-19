Health Minister David Clark has announced that the Government will enforce a mass gatherings limit of 100 people for indoor events.

These measures, however, don't apply to schools, universities or other educational institutes.

Nor do they apply to workplaces, supermarkets or public transport.

"There is still no evidence of community transmission in New Zealand," Clark said.

Protecting the health of New Zealanders is our number one priority, and that means we need to reduce the risks associated with large gatherings," he said.

He said for those not sure of what to do when to comes to mass gatherings: "If in doubt, cancel."

"We know this has specific implications for the hospitality sector. We will work with the sector over the next 24-36 hours to develop guidance," Clark said.

He said making sure social distancing rules are in place is one of the most important things the Government can do to protect the public.

It comes just four days after Cabinet agreed that gatherings of 500 or more people would not go ahead.

Clark said that just because an event does not have 500 or 100 people doesn't mean people can ignore appropriate hygiene measures.

"For any gathering or event, you need to ensure people can stay further than one metre apart and have the ability to wash and dry their hands thoroughly.



"Regardless of the size of a gathering, if someone is unwell, they shouldn't attend."

Clark said in workplaces where physical distancing isn't possible, companies should look at other measures which can be used to protect staff, such as working from home.

Clark said the Ministry of Health has produced guidance to help people understand this new direction.

Asked how the new rule would be enforced, he said medical officers of health can shut down events.

If someone goes ahead with an event, Clark said the organisers would face legal consequences, Clark said.

But he said he expects that people would comply with the new rules.

Clark said New Zealand would be in this situation "for some time" when asked how long these rules would be in place.

But the Government would be "constantly reviewing" the rules.

"Large gatherings and events are a high-risk environment for the spread of infectious diseases like Covid-19 because people often behave in ways that facilitate transmission at these events.



"People share food or drinks, sit or stand very close together for long periods of time and may cough or breathe on each other," Clark said.



"Anyone who has returned from overseas and needs to be in self-isolation must also stay away from gatherings. There shouldn't be any grey area around this – if you're meant to be in self-isolation, you don't go to any gathering or event," the Health Minister warned.



"Workplaces should, where practicable, practice physical distancing, with people no closer than one metre."

In Australia, non-essential indoor gatherings of more than 100 people have been banned by the Federal Government as the country responds to the coronavirus pandemic.