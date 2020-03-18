VIRUS LATEST

* New Zealand cases rise to 20 after eight new cases confirmed

* Nobody saw or cared - mother's concerns about lack of checks at Auckland Airport

* $100m impact on Auckland city - what it means for ratepayers

* How to cope with the anxity and fear caused by coronavirus

* Latest developments and essential information

The Government is today poised to unveil a significant relief package for the beleaguered aviation industry after the number of coronavirus cases confirmed in New Zealand jumped.

It comes as US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau closed their 8850km US-Canada border to "all nonessential travel".

The world's longest undefended border was being closed with the "mutual consent" of Canada, Trump said, and would not impact trade.

Advertisement

Trudeau agreed the decision was mutual. He vowed to "ensure the smooth flow of goods and essential materials and medication." He described new spending to ease the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak on Canadians.

In New Zealand, the response to the virus is escalating with jury trials having been suspended for two months and the Government expected to announce further limits on mass gatherings.

Parliament, too, will today discuss proposals to allow greater use of video in procedures.

However Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is continuing to urge concerned Kiwis not to panic, saying they should instead prepare for what lies ahead.

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus: What we know about NZ's 12 Covid-19 cases

• Coronavirus: Series of managed peaks NZ's best bet for Covid-19 spread

• Coronavirus: 'Imminent' roll-out of routine testing to see how widespread Covid-19 really is

• Coronavirus in NZ: Eight new cases, Jacinda Ardern says don't panic, but be prepared

Eight new cases were confirmed in New Zealand yesterday, the largest increase in any day, taking the total to 20.

The new cases are spread across the country - four in Auckland, two in the Waikato, one in Canterbury, one Dunedin and one in Invercargill.

"This is not a time for panic," Ardern said soon after the new cases were revealed. "It is a time for preparation."

Advertisement

She urged anyone who had arrived back in the country in the past fortnight to go into self-isolation, even if they arrived before the requirement for self-isolation.

The increase in cases parallels a ramping up of testing from about 600 in the past six weeks to just over 600 in one day.

And testing of seemingly well people who have had close contact with confirmed Covid-19 patients has begun for the first time.

Until yesterday, testing was almost entirely confined to people with symptoms of the disease. Close contacts without symptoms were asked to go into self-isolation.

But the decision to test about 150 students at Logan Park High School in Dunedin where a new case was confirmed on Tuesday marks a relaxation of testing criteria from the weekend.

A relief package for the aviation sector is set to be revealed in Queenstown by Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford. Photo / Mark Mitchell

It is the first school identified as having a case and will be closed until Monday while the testing is done and it has been thoroughly cleaned.

The school student is the son of another Covid-19 confirmed case who had been in Germany.

Meanwhile, a teacher at Whangaparaoa College has gone into self-isolation because the teacher is the partner of one of the newly confirmed cases.

Principal James Thomas acknowledged in an email to parents that there would be high level of anxiety.

"Please explain to your children that the staff member does not currently have Covid-19 and that they have not exposed anyone else to this virus."

All cases had returned recently from overseas: Three from Europe, and others from San Francisco, Canada, Gold Coast, Sydney, and London.

Chief Justice Dame Helen Winkelmann suspended jury trials for two months. Photo / Nicola Edmonds

Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford will unveil details of the Government's aviation relief package at an event at Queenstown Airport today.

Police announced yesterday that they had conducted spot checks on 50 tourists to confirm they were in self-isolation for a fortnight, a requirement introduced for all travellers to New Zealand since early Monday.

They said they had made contact with 41 individuals and would be following up on three others.

Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann said last night that jury trials would be suspended for two months because maintaining correct hygiene requirements in the court system was unrealistic.

"There is a special onus on the courts to protect the health of jurors who are performing an important civic duty," she said.

The trial of the alleged Christchurch mosque gunman is due to begin in early June.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters pleaded for the 80,000 Kiwis currently on visits overseas to return now while they could.

"If you are travelling, it's very likely you could be shut off very shortly, " he said. "If you can get home, come home now."

Health Minister David Clark launched a campaign for this year's vaccine against the common flu, saying it could avoid taking up hospital resources that could be used to treat Covid-19.

About 1.77 million vaccines had been obtained – 400,000 more than last year – and priority would be given to the elderly, the most vulnerable and health professionals.

Opposition leader Simon Bridges says it is his constitutional responsibility to get answers about such a significant issue. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The political temperature flared in Parliament yesterday after National Party leader Simon Bridges pressed Ardern over the previously restrictive testing regime, and suggested testing had been rationed.

He said he had been contacted by half a dozen doctors who had expressed frustration about the testing criteria.

Ardern accused Bridges of being "borderline irresponsible" but he said it was his constitutional duty to get answers on the most significant issue New Zealand had faced in many years.