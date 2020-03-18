The elderly have so far been proven to be the most vulnerable age group impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. One 89-year-old New Zealander gives her perspective on the "silent enemy" while looking back at previous global hardships her generation has overcome.

Violet McCowatt QSM, 89, office manager, Grey Power New Zealand.

Faced with Covid-19, the world is up against a silent enemy. I can only imagine the seriousness of a situation where world leaders jeopardise their respective country's economies, imposing severe restrictions, trying desperately to control the virus's spread to protect citizens; primarily the vulnerable and aged. They would not do this lightly.

I am astounded when I hear people say it's only the flu. These people need to educate themselves; to absorb statistics coming from other countries, to read the reports of doctors being unable to provide medical aid to many, having to make choices as to who they can give care to, the lack of medical equipment and resources worldwide, and the importance of the Government guidelines.

So far, New Zealand has been lucky with most cases coming from our nationals returning from overseas. Long may that continue but, I feel that transmission within New Zealand will occur.

If this happens, I know that we will experience tighter restrictions.

A lot of older New Zealanders will remember the polio epidemics in NZ which flared-up in 1916-18, 1925, 1937 and again in 1948 through to the early 50s.

I remember the enforced school closures along with the serious lessons of hygiene, hand washing, no swimming, and keeping a safe social distance. A lot of us were born in this era, we experienced the hardship of war and of rationing. We learned how to grow vegetable gardens. We learned the importance of community. Older people will bite the bullet and do what they must, but they will need help.

Violet McCowatt, 89, gives her perspective on Covid-19. Photo / Supplied

Some don't have family close and depend on public transport. Many don't have computers. A lot rely on carers, home-help and meals on wheels. Shopping is already a problem with the shelves being empty, requiring several trips to the stores just to get the basics. There have been reports of bullying in the aisles. Those with the ability to shop online are finding no time slots available due to current demand. If confined without cash (with limited banks and businesses accepting cheques) how do they get their medicines and essentials? Many grandparents are raising grandchildren. If schools shut, will grandparents have to take on the role of childcare? Social isolation is of concern; imagine being a confined to your home alone, one person for weeks on end not seeing anyone, no family, no friends and not knowing how long the virus risk will last for.

Government will need to address these concerns. Neighbours will need to look out for elderly neighbours (from a distance). Older persons' organisations such as Grey Power will need to provide their voice and their assistance. People must adhere to the restrictions imposed and not think they are exempt. As older New Zealanders, we are proud of our nation and we will do everything it takes to look after our own, particularly our vulnerable.