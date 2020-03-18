"Unscrupulous" scammers are using fear around Coronavirus to target vulnerable internet users with phishing emails.

An email purporting to be from the Ministry of Health providing updates on Covid-19 has begun circulating, but cyber security experts are warning people to beware.

"It's really horrible," said Aura Infosec general manager Peter Bailey.

"The thing that's so disappointing is we see these time and time again."

Bailey said he was "shocked" last year when scammers began sending emails related to the Christchurch mosque shootings within a day of the terror attack happening.

This scam email claims to be from the Ministry of Health. Image / Supplied

"They're unscrupulous, they're criminals, and they're looking for the best opportunity to jump on the back of something to make money."

The email that had come to Bailey's attention was titled "MOE - Important COVID-19 announcement".

The email contained multiple links offering information on the current confirmed cases in New Zealand, travel restrictions, and the best steps to take if sick.

Bailey said the number of links in the email was a sign it was from scammers.

"It definitely is trying to get you to click on something, that's a bit suspicious," he said.

The email address was also not a Government address, he said.

People could also hover their cursor over the hyperlinks in the email, which would reveal where the link leads to. This would show they were not linking to the Ministry of Health website.

People who fall victim to such a scam were likely to be taken to a website where malware could be loaded onto their device, or where their various log-in details or other information could be harvested.

Aura Infosec general manager Peter Bailey says scammers are "unscrupulous". Photo / File

"It's more important than ever to stay vigilant and look out for email phishing attempts. If an email looks dodgy, it probably is."

Most phishing attempts can be avoided by following these simple steps:

1. Always check the email address to make sure the sender is who they say they are

2. Never open any attachments unless you trust the sender

3. Never click any links unless you trust the sender

4. If you're not sure, it's always best to delete the email

"If you think you have fallen victim to a phishing email, be sure to speak up. This is particularly important if you're on a business device or if you have precious files that aren't backed up on your personal computer or phone. You want to get the issue sorted before information gets taken or your system becomes compromised."