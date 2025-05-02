Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Police confirm Feilding death not suspicious after investigation

Eva de Jong
By
Multimedia journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The worst of the weather is over, more Kiwis turning to methamphetamine and Drs are back at the negotiating table.
  • A death at a Feilding home was found not to be suspicious after an autopsy.
  • Manawatū District Mayor Helen Worboys described the death of the young man as “tragic”.
  • The community is encouraged to support one another after the incident.

Police say an unexplained death at a Feilding home where an elderly mother and her son lived was not suspicious, with the mayor describing the loss of life as “tragic”.

After three days of investigations, a police spokesperson confirmed this morning that, after a post-mortem examination, the death was “not deemed to be suspicious”.

The spokesperson said police could not confirm the identity of the dead person at this stage.

Neighbour Albert James said an elderly woman and her adult son had lived in the house in Campbell St, Feilding, and were “very quiet”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A body was found about 12.50pm on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said at the time that the death was being treated as unexplained, but that this did not pose a threat to the wider Feilding community.

“We know the police presence will be unsettling for Campbell St residents. However, we want to reassure them there is no cause for alarm.”

One neighbour said a police car had been stationed outside the house on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Police at the scene of the death in Feilding earlier this week. Photo / Supplied
Police at the scene of the death in Feilding earlier this week. Photo / Supplied

Manawatū District Mayor Helen Worboys said she understood it was a younger man who had died.

She said it was tragic whenever ”a young person loses their life".

“I think the fact it’s not suspicious, from a community point of view, that’s positive, but it’s still tragic, whatever the circumstances.

“Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of that man.”

Worboys said it was a good time for the community to reflect on the need to look after one another.

Occupants were elderly woman and son

Another woman living on the street confirmed a mother and son had lived at the Campbell St home, but they had largely “kept to themselves”.

James said the pair had never caused any problems on the street.

“We didn’t see much of her ... they kept to themselves.

Mayor Helen Worboys says her heart goes out to those impacted by the death. Photo / CDEA
Mayor Helen Worboys says her heart goes out to those impacted by the death. Photo / CDEA

“The boy was a bit of a car fanatic, a typical Kiwi lad doing his work on cars in the shed.

“We know that there’s a body, but that’s all.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Worboys said the community would continue to support each other and the family after the death.

Another neighbour, who lives across the road from the house, said there were “quite a few cops” around yesterday.

“A mother and son live there, they’re pretty quiet, they don’t really cause a lot of issues,” she said.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand