A body was found about 12.50pm on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said at the time that the death was being treated as unexplained, but that this did not pose a threat to the wider Feilding community.

“We know the police presence will be unsettling for Campbell St residents. However, we want to reassure them there is no cause for alarm.”

One neighbour said a police car had been stationed outside the house on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Police at the scene of the death in Feilding earlier this week. Photo / Supplied

Manawatū District Mayor Helen Worboys said she understood it was a younger man who had died.

She said it was tragic whenever ”a young person loses their life".

“I think the fact it’s not suspicious, from a community point of view, that’s positive, but it’s still tragic, whatever the circumstances.

“Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of that man.”

Worboys said it was a good time for the community to reflect on the need to look after one another.

Occupants were elderly woman and son

Another woman living on the street confirmed a mother and son had lived at the Campbell St home, but they had largely “kept to themselves”.

James said the pair had never caused any problems on the street.

“We didn’t see much of her ... they kept to themselves.

Mayor Helen Worboys says her heart goes out to those impacted by the death. Photo / CDEA

“The boy was a bit of a car fanatic, a typical Kiwi lad doing his work on cars in the shed.

“We know that there’s a body, but that’s all.”

Worboys said the community would continue to support each other and the family after the death.

Another neighbour, who lives across the road from the house, said there were “quite a few cops” around yesterday.

“A mother and son live there, they’re pretty quiet, they don’t really cause a lot of issues,” she said.