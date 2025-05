Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Ten crews are attending a fire at a Queenstown property. Photo / File

Ten fire crews are battling a blaze at a large property in the Closeburn area of Queenstown.

Reports of the fire were first received at 1.48pm today.

Smoke from the fire on Closeburn Rd can be seen across Lake Wakatipu, and fears for nearby forests initially led to four helicopters being placed on standby, Fire and Emergency NZ said in an online statement.

They have now been stood down.