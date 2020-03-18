A police officer accused of raping his colleague has been found guilty.

The cop had been on trial for the past two weeks charged with indecently assaulting and sexual violating his female workmate at a Kerikeri motel during the early hours of February 5 last year.

The accused, who has interim name suppression, was part of a group of officers deployed to help police the 2019 Waitangi Day events at the Treaty Grounds last year.

He and his lawyer, Paul Borich QC, claimed any sexual contact with the complainant was consensual and a "pre-arranged hook-up".

Advertisement

However, Crown prosecutor Fiona Culliney said the accused "helped himself" to his colleague as she lay sleeping after earlier indecently assaulting her when the two were alone in a room.

Judge Evangelos Thomas presided over the trial. Photo / Sam Hurley

During the trial, the complainant said she woke in the dark motel room to pain.

She then reached for her phone and began recording a video. A one minute and 50 second interaction was recorded between her and the accused.

"I've denied you earlier, and I've woken up to you ****ing me," she can be heard crying.

CCTV footage also showed the accused officer "creeping" across the motel courtyard at 2.34am and slowly opening the ranch slider door of the complainant's room.

"With a sense of entitlement, which he quite clearly has, he crept into her room and he raped her," Culliney said.

"He decided he was going to get what he wanted."

READ MORE:

• Police rape trial: Behaviour of drunken cops at Northland motel 'was a recipe for disaster'

• 'Be careful what you say' - Officer says he felt pressure in police rape investigation

• Police rape trial: Officer found policewoman 'hysterically crying' after alleged rape by colleague

• Policeman's sexual violation trial: Complainant denies 'cheating' - 'I was sexually assaulted'

• 'I am telling the truth' - female cop questioned over rape claims at Northland motel

• Police officer on trial accused of sexually violating colleague at motel during Waitangi Day deployment

Advertisement

More CCTV footage from the night - played to the court - also revealed lewd behaviour by several cops staying at the motel, including a senior sergeant exposing himself and a drinking game using a hollowed-out police baton.

The accused officer was stood down after the allegations emerged and a separate employment investigation will be conducted, Auckland's Detective Superintendent Dave Lynch has said.

Northland's Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston yesterday told the court the employment investigations into some of the other officers at the motel have concluded.

"The conduct of some of the people involved fell well short of expectations," he said.

An application to continue the accused officer's interim name suppression was declined by Judge Evangelos Thomas but the decision has been appealed and suppression will continue until the challenge can be determined.