A policewoman has denied an accusation she cheated on her partner and made a false rape claim against a colleague following a night of regret.

The woman, who has permanent name suppression, is in her second day of cross-examination during the trial of a cop charged with indecently assaulting and sexual violating her at a Kerikeri motel.

The accused officer, who has interim name suppression, was arrested after allegations emerged from the night of February 4 last year and early hours of the next day as police were deployed to help patrol Waitangi Day events at the Treaty Grounds.

Defence lawyer Paul Borich QC has questioned the complainant about her recollection of events and has claimed any sexual contact between the pair was consensual.

He also told the Auckland District Court jury that it was a "pre-arranged hook-up" between his client and the alleged victim.

"I did not hook up with [the accused]," the policewoman snapped back at Borich's question today.

Borich also asked if her rape allegation came about because of a night of regret and embarrassment.

"I did not cheat ... with [the accused], I was sexually assaulted by [the accused]," she answered.

The female officer was also asked about the behaviour of the police officers staying at the motel.

CCTV footage from the night, which has been played to the court, has shown lewd behaviour by several officers, including a senior sergeant stripping naked in front of the beer-drinking group.

A drinking game was also played by the officers where they chugged beers out of a hollowed-out police baton.

The complainant conceded today that the group's behaviour was likely a poor look for police.

"Probably, if you're putting a spotlight on it, but it's not for me [to comment for police]," she said, when asked by Borich if she regretted her own behaviour.

"I do not regret it, I own my decision and I own my decisions that night," she said.

But, she continued, watching the CCTV of the night was "a bit cringey".

The jury has also watched CCTV of the accused policeman "creeping" across the motel courtyard and into his alleged victim's bedroom.

He can be seen walking across the motel courtyard at 2.34am and slowly opening the door to the complainant's room.

The complainant has told the court she "absolutely did not" hear him enter as she slept.

"He's creeping and it's f**king disgusting," the female officer said.

"First thing I knew was when I woke up to pain," she continued.

"I was being told to be quiet by [the defendant]."

The accused officer has been stood down from police and a separate employment investigation will be conducted, Auckland's Detective Superintendent Dave Lynch has said.

An application to continue interim name suppression for the officer has been declined by Judge Evangelos Thomas.

The decision has been appealed and suppression will continue until the challenge can be determined.

Further details about the case have also been suppressed to protect the identity of the complainant.

The trial continues.