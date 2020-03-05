Video showing a senior sergeant getting naked in front of a group of police officers drinking beer, including from a hollowed out baton, has been played to a court.

The lewd behavior of the unit's highest ranking officer came just hours before another policeman was accused of indecently assaulting and sexual violating a female colleague at a Kerikeri motel last year.

The charged cop, who has interim name suppression, was arrested after allegations emerged from the night of February 4 and early hours of the next day as several officers were deployed to help patrol Waitangi Day events.

His trial in the Auckland District Court began on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Today, the jury is being shown several videos from CCTV cameras at the motel as the alleged victim continues to give evidence.

The videos show the officers drinking in a circle in the motel courtyard as several police vehicles are parked nearby.

"The whole motel was kinda taken over by police," the complainant said.

One drinking game the officers played was to chug three beers out of a hollowed police baton, she explained.

"I protested about three beers, I didn't want to skol three beers," she said, adding her team replaced her beer with water.

Later in the night, the CCTV shows the group's ranking officer, a senior sergeant, getting naked in the courtyard in front of his subordinates.

"What the f**k, that's the boss, and he's just dropped his pants randomly ... and the hilarity," the complaint recalled to the court.

Further videos show more drinking, yelling, laughter and whistling as the night progresses.

Advertisement

Then, just past midnight, the group begins to play a game of stripping as officers sitting in a circle in the courtyard begin to take their clothes off, the security footage shows.

READ MORE:

• 'I woke up to pain' - female police officer describes alleged sex violation by colleague at Northland motel

• Police officer on trial accused of sexually violating colleague at motel during Waitangi Day deployment

• Name stays secret for police officer charged with indecently assaulting fellow cop

• Internal investigation into off-duty police drinking in the hours leading up to alleged sex assault on officer

• Police officer charged with indecently assaulting fellow cop

However, also during the evening, one of the female officers was allegedly assaulted. First when her workmate allegedly put his hands down her shorts, and later when she "woke up to pain" and found the same man lying behind her.

The accused cop's lawyer, Paul Borich QC, claims any sexual contact was consensual.

He told the jury it was a "pre-arranged hook-up" and a case of regret about the night's events, not rape.

In her filmed police interview, the female officer described the shock of finding her colleague on her bed after 2.30am.

"I don't know how long it took me to come around, but I woke up to pain and being forced," she said.

The defendant was telling her to be quiet, she added.

"I started freaking out and asking him essentially what the f**k was going on and what was he doing?"

She said her colleague replied: "What are you doing? ... Don't do this to me."

"I just felt that he was really manipulating me," the complainant said.

"I managed to open my phone and press it onto camera and press record on the video ... I recorded some of the conversation."

One minute and 50 seconds of the interaction was recorded on the complainant's cellphone and has been played to the court.

"Don't even give me that sh*t," the complainant can be heard saying.

"What shit?" the accused officer said.

"I've denied you earlier, and I've woken up to you f***ing me," she said crying.

"What do you want me to do?" the defendant said.

The alleged victim said the accused left the room and she sat on her bed in tears.

"I don't know anyone super well and I'm with a whole team of boys," she said. "I didn't think I could go and say anything so I just sat there crying on the bed."

Police began investigating the incident that morning.

The accused officer has been stood down from the police and a separate employment investigation will be conducted, Auckland's Detective Superintendent Dave Lynch has said.

The trial continues and is expected to last two weeks.