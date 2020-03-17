Kiwis struggling with their use of alcohol and other drugs are being encouraged to keep in touch with their support networks as traditional services are affected by the threat of coronavirus, with one expert saying we have to "find ways as a society of trying to maintain those connections".

As New Zealanders are being told to practice social distancing, those living with addiction are facing the challenge of how to remain connected to the people and services aiding their recovery.

Kiwis who attend meetings of 12-step programmes Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) regularly meet in groups, often in small spaces where close contact is part of tradition.

New Zealand AA directed the Herald to updated guidelines on the group's website, which states: "Our collected experience suggests that talking about these issues before they arise can help a group be prepared to address them in a sensible and helpful manner".

Advertisement

Under the AA system, individual groups retain control over how their meetings are run but some are considering actions such as avoiding hand contact and suspending food service.

Groups are also keeping in touch by phone, email and social media.

A representative for NA told the Herald that groups have the ability to conduct meetings online and that they were conscious of social distancing and taking the necessary precautions.

They also recommended that addicts "stay connected with other addicts by phone and social media" and added that they will "all work hard to maintain the bonds of recovery".

‌

Support services are also offered by District Health Boards across the country, but requests for comment on access to addiction support were all referred to the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry provided the Herald with these general tips for managing mental wellbeing:

• Spend time in places that feel safe and comfortable as much as possible.

• Tell yourself that how you are feeling is a normal reaction and will pass – it is nothing to be afraid of.

Advertisement

• Reach out to your usual supports – family and whānau, friends and workmates. Sharing how we feel and offering support to others is important.

• Keep to usual routines – mealtimes, bedtime, exercise and so on.

• Keep active – going to work, doing usual leisure activities and seeing friends can improve general wellbeing and help distract from distressing feelings.

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus: Australian man says he visited Wellington 'with the best of intentions'

• Mental Health Foundation slams Health Minister's 'disappointing' language

• 'Anything can happen': How to cope with coronavirus anxiety

• Coronavirus: How to stop the anxiety spiralling out of control

Ross Bell, Executive Director of the NZ Drug Foundation, said he was waiting on advice from the National Health Co-Ordination Centre as to an overarching strategy for managing addiction services but said some people who used the services would be anxious about developments and that in itself could put them at risk.

Bell told the Herald that remaining connected to their support systems would be crucial for those who had issues with their use of alcohol and other drugs and suggested that those seeking access to recovery communities could head online.

The Drug Foundation helps co-ordinate the Living Sober website, an online community of around 10,000 people that support each other and Bell also recommended the New Zealand 'P' Pull Facebook page which offers help for users and families struggling with methamphetamine.

"I think the online space is going to get really important," said Bell.

"We still have to find ways as a society of trying to maintain those connections more broadly".

He said it was important the Ministry of Health was forthcoming with advice for those who were on medical drug withdrawals such as the methadone program and acknowledged that people reliant on such programmes would be feeling "very nervous".