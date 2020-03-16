Sir Peter Jackson has postponed a meeting with Wellington City councillors about Shelly Bay due to concerns over Covid-19.

The meeting was scheduled for this Thursday and was an opportunity for Mau Whenua and Miramar Peninsular stakeholders to present their case against a proposed housing development for the bay.

In an email to councillors, Jackson requested the meeting be postponed "because of the rapidly deteriorating Covid-19 situation".

"This meeting would have had over 50 people gathered in one place, which we feel is a situation best avoided right now," the email reads.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Jacinda announced that gatherings of more than 500 people should be cancelled to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

The Government would issue further guidelines on gatherings by the end of the week, she said.

Jackson said in his email he was sure councillors would agree that public safety must come first.

"While Mau Whenua and the Miramar Peninsula stakeholders are all disappointed to have to delay their opportunity to present to the councillors in person, as the developer has already done, you will no doubt agree to postpone any vote on the sale and lease of WCC land at Shelly Bay due to the extraordinary circumstances."

Shelly Bay developers have already had city councillors on site giving them the opportunity to ask questions of the development partnership with iwi, as well as engineers, architects, designers and other experts on the project.

The recent to-ing and fro-ing over the controversial housing development is about a Wellington City Council vote back in 2017 to sell and lease its land at Shelly Bay, leaving chief executive Kevin Lavery with the authority to make the final transaction.

But ahead of local body elections last year, Lavery said the matter would instead go back to the council for reconsideration due to the high level of public interest.

Following that, new council chief executive Barbara McKerrow gave an update on the situation, saying "work will progress in line with the council's September 27, 2017, resolution".

It was read by some as McKerrow making no commitment to revisit the council's decision on the lease and sale of its land.

A petition was launched as Jackson threatened legal action.

But Wellington City Council has since confirmed the final decision would rest with councillors.

Officers are currently undertaking the work necessary to able to report back to the council for consideration of the decision, including the proposed key commercial terms.

Jackson said he would be in touch to reschedule the meeting for a time "when it is more appropriate to do so".