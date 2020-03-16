With thousands in self-isolation and the nation facing restrictions on mass gatherings, Kiwis are heading online to find support.

Facebook groups are springing up across the country and local communities are using other online tools to stay in touch and support the most vulnerable.

Broadcaster Hilary Barry has launched the Don't feel isolated while you're self-isolating Facebook group for residents on Auckland's North Shore who find themselves housebound.

Barry said that social media can be a place where panic can "easily grow" but hoped that it could "also be a place in the months ahead where the self-isolated can feel connected and reassured".

She invited people to join her group, saying it was a space where "you can ask for help or give it to those self-isolating or feeling vulnerable".

If you live on the Shore we'd love you to join our community group where you can ask for help or give it to those self-isolating or feeling vulnerable during the #coronavirusnz pandemic. https://t.co/lQtImjq4HQ — Hilary Barry (@Hilary_Barry) March 15, 2020

North Shore Ward Councillor Richard Hills thanked Barry for the "great idea" , adding: "It's going to take a community effort to keep us safe and to get people through with their wellbeing in check."

In existing groups, residents are setting up shareable documents where residents can add their details if they need support.

In the small Manawatū village of Rongotea, residents are getting together organise grocery runs and check in with their elderly neighbours.

Local man Liam told Newstalk ZB it was simply about being good neighbours: "If you've got elderly people who can't make the run to the grocery store to get some essential items or pick up a prescription, we've got the ability to be neighbourly - people have put their hands up to do it for them."

On Twitter, users are circulating a card which can be printed out and shared with neighbours that self-isolating, offering assistance with everyday needs.

A card and/or notice used by people with a bit of time on their hands to help the elderly or anyone who is self isolating. pic.twitter.com/z2xeutt3Jb — 💧Derek Robinson (@DerekRobinson2) March 16, 2020

For Kiwis eager to do something constructive with their time in self-isolation, a New Zealand Lego store has decided to help Kiwis battle boredom by gifting them a Lego set for free.

Brick Store is offering Kiwis and tourists who are coming back into the country a Lego rescue pack.

Taking to social media, Brick Store has asked for anyone stuck in isolation to provide evidence they have entered the country and in return will receive the popular construction toy.

"Stuck in 14-day quarantine? PM us with a copy of your boarding pass showing arrival after 1am today (16/03) and we'll send you a free Lego set to help pass the time," it wrote on Facebook.

A New Zealand Lego store has decided to help Kiwis battle the coronavirus and self-isolation by gifting them a lego set for free. Photo / Getty Images

Meanwhile, health bosses say anyone who arrives in New Zealand and refuses to self-isolate could be fined.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said all tourists would have to outline their self-isolation plan on arrival, and if it wasn't good enough they could be refused entry.

‌

Arrivals were registered and spot checks would ensure self-isolation compliance.

Many of the 10,500 New Zealanders who had so far isolated themselves had been overly compliant with some staying home more than the required 14 days.

Authorities, including police, had the power to quarantine people at a medical facility. That power had not been used so far.