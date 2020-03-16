A New Zealand Lego store has decided to help Kiwis battle the coronavirus and self-isolation by gifting them a lego set for free.

Brick Store is offering Kiwis and tourists who are coming back into the country and into self-isolation a chance to fight their boredom during their 14-day self-isolation period.

Taking to social media, Brick Store has asked for anyone stuck in isolation to provide evidence they have entered the country and in return will receive a Lego rescue pack.

"Stuck in 14-day quarantine? PM us with a copy of your boarding pass showing arrival after 1am today (16/03) and we'll send you a free Lego set to help pass the time," it wrote on Facebook.

The pledge has seen the company swamped with personal messages and pleas for help, with Brick Store claiming the promo has become an "expensive" exercise.

Brick Store says the Lego sets cost around $30 retail and it will be delivering one per household.

"We've had a huge response to our offer. We are just a small family business, and this is an expensive promo for us to fulfil, but we want to send something to everybody that's in isolation so we'll be choosing sets with a retail value of around $30 from the following themes: Star Wars, Friends, Speed Champions, BrickHeadz, and Minecraft.

"Please PM us with a photo of your boarding pass (must be arriving in NZ), your delivery address, and your preferred theme/s. We can only offer one per family/household."







Kiwis have heaped praise on Brick Store, thanking it for its generous act of kindness to those who have been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

"This is awesome and so kind. Get ready to fill our daughter's 5th birthday order! You deserve our business," one person wrote.

Another said: "Outstanding idea - love it and really appreciate the gesture! Looking forward to building my Lego. Great to have something to look forward to!"

