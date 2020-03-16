The search for a missing diver near the Hen and Chicken Islands, in Northland, is now a recovery effort.

Police dive crews are due to head out again this morning to try and find a man who was diving with a friend on Sunday.

The alarm was raised just before 7.30pm that night by his companion, via a boat radio, after he failed to surface.

READ MORE:

• Missing diver named

• Missing diver? Northland Police in hunt for owner of dinghy found near Cavalli Islands

• Two bodies found in search for missing Masterton father and son, 10, lost while snorkelling

• Missing diver found alive after three days

Advertisement

Coastguard northern region duty officer, Nico Doodeman, said on the night of the incident, a rescue helicopter and two Coastguard vessels were called out to the scene.

They scoured the area until the search was stood down about midnight, he said.

The search was resumed at first light yesterday and involved a search from the air as well as on the water.

"But there's been no sign of him," Doodeman said.

All on-water searches have been suspended now, but a dive crew is due to search the area again today.