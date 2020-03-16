EDITORIAL:

Populations may still be struggling to adjust to the new now, but leaders in different countries and at different levels are quickly shedding any earlier inhibitions about 'over-reacting'.

In the United States the Federal Reserve cut its main interest rate to near zero to boost assets by US$700 billion.

Here, the Reserve Bank announcing today it has slashed the Official Cash Rate from 1 per cent to a new record low of 0.25 per cent.

Germany, the champion of free movement in the European Union, will partially close its borders with France, Switzerland, Austria, Luxembourg and Denmark to prevent people without valid reasons from travelling.

Despite Italy's nationwide lockdown its Covid-19 cases surged by 3590 — with 368 deaths in 24 hours.

Yesterday its total cases were at 25,000.

While the Trump Administration's management of the crisis has been criticised, some state and city leaders and businesses have stepped up. Governors have closed restaurants, bars, and schools.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the US Government's top infectious disease expert, said he would like to see a 14-day national shutdown to curb the spread.

The disruptions to travel around the globe affect many millions.

But also cornerstones of life in different countries are being bowled over in this all-consuming crisis.

In Italy, all public masses are off. Ahead of St Patrick's Day today, the Irish Government has called on pubs and bars to close until the end of the month. France's famous cafes and restaurants are idle in a bid to slow the virus. In the Netherlands, Amsterdam's cannabis-selling coffee shops have to close for at least three weeks.

And now in New Zealand, gatherings of more than 500 people will be cancelled. That applies to non-essential events including sporting and religious events, but excludes school or university events.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said yesterday social distancing is the "new normal" and should apply to everyone's actions, including visiting bars and restaurants.

In the US, Broadway had to go dark, Disneyland and other theme parks have closed and movie ticket sales are at their lowest in at least 20 years.

When the virus was savaging China, firms with no links to medical supplies began producing masks and other protective gear.

French company LVMH, which owns perfumes Dior and Givenchy, now plans to use its facilities to produce sanitising gel to be provided for free to French authorities.

Germany and Italy are boosting demand for hospital ventilators — Reuters reports that Germany has ordered 10,000 and Italy 5000.

Britain's Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, made a "call to arms for a drive to build the ventilators and other equipment the NHS will need."

"We now need manufacturers to transform their production lines to make ventilators."