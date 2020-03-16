Tree wars that have raged in a treasured Auckland park could finally be over when local politicians tomorrow vote on the fate of 200 ageing pine trees.

It has been five years since plans were mooted to fell the nearly 100-year-old trees in Western Springs because of safety concerns from falling branches, and replace them with 15,000 native plants in turn bringing native wildlife back to the urban estate.

But the speed and severity of the chop - all at once - drew strong opposition from many locals, concerned the process would damage existing native birds and plants.

The Waitematā Local Board will make its final decision on the project at its meeting tomorrow.

The reserve has been closed to the public since April 2018 because of safety concerns.

Despite opposition a resource consent was granted to fell the trees and carry out the restoration plan in May 2019, but prominent human rights lawyer Deborah Manning stepped in and took the case to the Environment Court in June.

After mediation the Environment Court issued the consent order in September, with new conditions including greater community engagement.

Auckland Council staff recommend the board fully adopt the consented work which, although it could cause a "high magnitude of disturbance" to the existing flora and fauna, would allow a faster transition to a native forest ecosystem.

Planting will turn the site into a "healthy podocarp-broadleaf forest dominated by kauri, puriri, taraire and tanekaha, along with a native understorey".

Protesters have in the past called for a "tree by tree" managed approach to minimise disturbance, claiming clear-felling the pines would damage the understorey, which contains native flora and fauna.

Council staff said the board could delay its decision but that would mean the area remained closed.

The pines were planted in the late 1920s and in the past 20 years have decayed from 700 trees in 1988 to 200 today, including 23 that are dead.

According to Nick Goldwater, a principal ecologist at Wildland Consultants Ltd, although the mature pines stored a lot of carbon they were sequestering very little.

The amount of carbon stored in the newly planted area could exceed that of the pine within 30-40 years, as long as it was properly maintained.

The board was supposed to make a decision in February, but the plans were delayed after Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei accused the board of consulting with the wrong mana whenua.

Historian Joe Pihema said the board had consulted Ngāti Awa - predominantly from Bay of Plenty - but failed to talk to them, RNZ reported.

The hapū was not the correct point of contact, and the information had not been shared, he said.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust deputy chair Ngarimu Blair told the Herald they'd since engaged with the board and were happy with the process.

The lack of consultation was a "misstep", but had been addressed, Blair said.

"They've acknowledged [the lack of consultation], and for us it is water under the bridge.

"But overall we do have concerns with the council's engagement and consultation policy, and believe rather than a blanket invite to all tribes, that often results in poor response rates, it should really focus on those that have genuine, proven and tested relationships to areas."

If the board decides to get rid of the trees, the replanting will aim for 90 per cent cover of woody vegetation within five years, providing habitat for indigenous birds, lizards, invertebrates, and plants.

The project is expected to cost $760,000, plus $57,500 for maintenance and pest control over 15 years.