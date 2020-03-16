A Kiwi couple flying home for their wedding have arrived early to give them enough time to self isolate before they tie the knot.

The couple made a last-minute decision on Friday to bring their trip forward by a week and will now have two weeks to self isolate at their beach house before putting finishing touches on their wedding.

The bride to be told the Herald that coming a week earlier was the best thing they could have done and their UK bosses had been very understanding when they told them on Friday they needed to leave the next day.

The New Zealand Government's enforced self-isolation rule for anyone flying into the country also meant they had about 12 friends who probably would not be able to attend their wedding.

After a challenging and stressful few weeks, they were now headed to their holiday home to self isolate and "hopefully show no symptoms" before finalising their wedding plans.

They also had plans to honeymoon in the Maldives before heading back to the UK, but were doubtful that would happen now.

They landed in Auckland this morning and said the UK was also in state of panic with parents and teachers concerned about school closures after 10,000 cases were confirmed there.

