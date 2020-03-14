Dozens of firefighters are battling a large fire that has broken out in one of Auckland's regional parks.

Fishers out on Firth of Thames have reported seeing huge amounts of smoke billowing out of Waitawa Regional Park, near Clevedon.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said they were alerted at 11.50am to the blaze.

There were seven appliances with 28 firefighters and two helicopters working to bring the 4ha vegetation fire under control.

There were no reports of any injuries or anybody in danger from the fire, he said.

More to come.