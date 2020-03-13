New travel restrictions due to Covid-19 could be announced today after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern convenes a conference with a special committee of senior Ministers.

Ardern has signalled that tougher travel restrictions will be imposed and refused to rule any countries out, even Australia.

She said yesterday that the details of the travel bans would be hashed out over the weekend.

Following US President Donald Trump's announcement to stop all flights between Europe and the US for 30 days, Ardern has not ruled out a ban on travellers coming in from Europe.

Nor has she ruled out restrictions for people coming from the US, where the number of positive cases has risen to more than 1200 - with 36 deaths.

"We have to be concerned where we've seen outbreaks in any part of the globe," Ardern said yesterday.

There are also likely to be restrictions on travel from New Zealand to the Pacific.

This morning Ardern will chair a conference call for a special meeting of the Cabinet committee, which was set up specifically to respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

She is expected to announce further details around travel restrictions later today - though it could be pushed to Sunday when she will be in Christchurch for the March 15 anniversary.

The committee meets regularly on Wednesdays but Ardern has said it is ready to meet "no matter what time of day", particularly when health officials have fresh advice about border restrictions or self-isolation requirements.

Up to a dozen of the Government's most senior ministers sit on the committee, including Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, Finance Minister Grant Robertson, Health Minister David Clark and Education Minister Chris Hipkins.

One matter they will discuss is how the travel bans around the world could affect the supply chain of health products.

For example, about two-thirds of pharmaceuticals in New Zealand come via air, and the Government will look to ensure there are back-up supply chains.

President Donald Trump speaking in an address from the Oval Office at the White House about the coronavirus. Photo / AP

The committee will also consider the latest advice from the Ministry of Health's technical advisory group, chaired by director of public health Caroline McElnay.

The Ministry of Health's national health coordinating committee, which is made up of health experts and senior officials across the state sector - including police and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs - will also continue to operate over the weekend, including keeping watch on developments around the world.

Current travel restrictions in New Zealand include a ban on foreigners coming to New Zealand from China and Iran.

And people coming from Italy and South Korea have to self-isolate for 14 days, while health officials have been empowered to quarantine cruise ships and planes, if necessary.

Given the recent measles outbreak in Samoa and New Zealand's responsibility as a "gateway to the Pacific", Ardern said the Government needed to do all it could to prevent transmission of Covid-19 to those nations.

"We are exploring what would have some impact, what could have some effect, what could provide potentially an extra layer of protection.

‌

"We take very seriously our duty of care."

This was among the reasons the Pasifika Festival in Auckland, scheduled for this weekend, was cancelled. About 60,000 people were expected to attend, with many flying in from the Pacific for the festival.

Ardern said this would affect the ability to contact-trace and treat possible cases within our healthcare system if they then returned home.

Earlier, Ardern said the memorial to mark the one-year anniversary of the March 15 attacks will go ahead, though that could change on the back of any new advice.

There are still no new confirmed cases of Covid-19, with the number in New Zealand confirmed at five with two more probable cases.