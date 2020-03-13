Premier League and English Football League matches have been suspended until April 3 at the earliest in light of the cornonavirus outbreak.

The decision was confirmed this morning after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea player Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for the virus.

"Following a meeting of Shareholders today, it was unanimously decided to suspend the Premier League with the intention of returning on 4 April, subject to medical advice and conditions at the time."

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said: "Above all, we wish Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi speedy recoveries, and everyone else affected by COVID-19."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has caught the coronavirus. Photo / Getty

"In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, Government, The FA and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority."

"Despite the challenges, it is the Premier League's aim is to reschedule the displaced fixtures, including those played by Academy sides, when it is safe to do so.

"In this fast-moving environment, further updates will be provided when appropriate."

The same suspension applies for the three lower divisions overseen by the English Football League and to England's top two women's divisions.

Arteta tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, leading to the cancellation of the match against Brighton on Sunday. Hudson-Odoi also had a positive test on Friday, while Everton said today that a player had reported symptoms consistent with coronavirus and said its squad was self-isolating.

Two more clubs said some players or staff would isolate. Bournemouth said that reserve goalkeeper Artur Boruc and four members of staff had symptoms consistent with the virus. Leicester said that three players had "extremely mild illness" and would self-isolate as a precaution.

