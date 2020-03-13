Police have named the man found dead at an Epsom brothel on Tuesday as Zion Gutnik, aged 30, of Auckland.

Active Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said police are continuing to make progress into the homicide investigation, and still appealing for sightings of a blue 2017 Toyota Yaris on Monday night or Tuesday morning.

Baldwin said Gutnik's next of kin have been notified and are being supported by police and Victim Support.

"The news is understandably devastating for them and they have asked police to advise that they wish to have privacy at this difficult time," Baldwin said in a statement.

"The Operation Anniston team are contiuing to piece together the circumstances surrounding Mr Gutnik's death."

Today, a scene examination is continuing at the brothel, Club 574 on Manukau Road.

A forensic examination of the Toyota Yaris seized as part of the investigation is also continuing, Baldwin said.

He said police were working through information they have received from a number of calls, but still wanted to speak with those who had information.

Staff had earlier told the Herald the victim was a manager at the club.

"Police would also like to reassure anyone who is unsure about coming forward that they can speak to us in confidence," Baldwin said.

Those at the property on Monday night are asked to contact the investigation team on (09) 524 1921 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.