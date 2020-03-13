By RNZ

Just yesterday, finance minister Grant Robertson announced a one-day trip he had planned to Australia would go ahead - with plans to sit down with his Australian counterpart Josh Frydenberg in Canberra.

But in a statement this morning, Robertson said the meeting would now take place over Skype.

"This is a rapidly changing situation, and, as I am sure people will understand, that means we have to be prepared to make changes like this from time to time."

It's understood Robertson was able to bring forward meetings with officials to help finalise the business support package which is to be announced next week.

In his statement, Robertson said he would still hold a teleconference with Frydenberg as it was vital to keep in regular contact with Australia.

"On the call with Treasurer Frydenberg today, we will cover a range of important issues, including responses to the situation presented by the global spread of Covid-19.

"It is important that we share information and work closely together on our responses to this global event."