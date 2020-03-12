A man has died after falling from a kayak in the Tasman District.

Emergency services were called to a spot in Ruby Bay at 1pm yesterday after reports that a kayaker had capsized.

Police released a statement about the incident, saying: "The man was unresponsive when located a short time later."

Paramedics worked to give the man CPR, but he could not be revived.

Police said the death is now to be referred to the Coroner.

"No further details regarding the man can be released until all necessary family notifications have taken place."