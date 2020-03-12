Long-distance swimmer David Jones looked down at his ancestors' bones, uncovered by erosion near the Cape Kidnappers slip, and knew exactly what his next challenge would be.

Jones, 52, is set to swim 10km on Saturday from the tip of Cape Kidnappers, at the Pinnacles, to Clifton beach boat ramp.

It's more than just a swim for him.

The threat of erosion in the area, highlighted by the uncovering of the bones, as well as environmental struggles mean it's not just a personal swim, but one he hopes can raise awareness for the area's plight.

"I've got friends that fish the odd time in the area and they said they never see the abundance of fish we used to see as kids."

Jones knew he had to take on the challenge shortly after the Cape's first slip when another group of tourists came across some of his ancestors' remains near the Cape.

He was part of a three-day process which was led by University of Otago head of archaeology Professor Richard Walters and local iwi to work to uncover the remains.

"In that moment I knew I had to do the swim, I had been thinking about it for a couple of years but knew I had to get it done," he said.

"It showed what we knew of our people living in the area, building a community and thriving from the coast."

Jones, who grew up in Havelock North, said he had a strong connection to Cape Kidnappers/Te Kauwae-a-Māui, as his whakapapa came from Matahiwi marae.

Although David Jones didn't grow up in the region he spent most of his weekends there and feels a strong connection to the region. Photo / Warren Buckland

"When I was growing up a lot of my weekends were spent at my aunty and uncles in Haumoana," he said.

"I could escape to the coast and go fishing, eeling, swimming, all those things we used to do and it was great."

He said it gave him huge respect for the environment and the creatures that lived in it.

This Saturday he will take off with a crew of friends behind him to help him out with the swim.

His friend and well known swimmer Jeff Reid, who swam Cook Strait when he was just 14, was planning on swimming along with him but had to pull out at the last minute which Jones said was unfortunate but saved him having to chase him in the water.

"Saturday is looking like it is good conditions for it," he said.

"The path that we have laid out is about 9.5km but depending on the waves, which are looking to be going northeast, it could be a bit more of an arch so it will be closer to about 10km."

He plans to take to the water at 7am on Saturday and be back on shore at the Clifton boat ramp by 10.30am.