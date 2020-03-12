An Auckland motorist has captured the dangers of running red lights after another driver caused a dangerous T-bone accident on the North Shore.

On March 1, Tony Wang was travelling through the intersection of Albany Highway and Bush Rd at 8pm when he received a green light to pass through.

But before he could get through, a white car running a red light sped through the intersection, causing Wang to hit the vehicle before it spun out of control.

In the video, Wang can be heard saying "oh f***, oh god" and groaning as the offending driver's car screeches and spins through the remaining part of the intersection, which has a speed limit of 50km/h.

"It happened so fast. The moment I saw the car it was too late. He wasn't just running a red light, he was speeding," Wang told the Herald.

Wang revealed to the Herald the driver of the white car fled the scene after causing the accident.

"After the crash the white car spun around and ended up on the wrong side of the road. Instead of parking up they just drove away.

"I'm hoping no one was in the passenger seat at the time as he ran away after the crash."

Unfortunately for Wang, the driver of the white vehicle was never found.

Wang claims he will face higher insurance premiums due to the crash despite having video evidence it wasn't his fault.

"I called the insurance company and I have to pay $500 excess.

"But they said if we can't find the driver responsible then our insurance price will go up the next four years even though it is not my fault. We showed them the footage but it's their policy so I'll just have to cop it."

While Wang understands the driver involved in the incident will likely never be found, he has called for more traffic cams at intersections to help authorities in the event of any incidents.

"The only way to stop people running red lights is putting cameras at intersections.

"I don't want cameras there to give people fines, but maybe traffic monitor cameras just in case something happens and you have clear footage of who is causing the problem."

Police were notified of reports of a minor crash on Albany Highway about 8pm on March 1. There were no reported injuries.

In Auckland, between 2014 and 2018, there were 83 fatal and serious injury crashes due to red-light running.

In 2019, 353 people died on our roads around the country.