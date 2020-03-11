A commuter train between Hamilton and South Auckland will finally roll out on August 3, but lifts at one station will not be ready.

The start date was announced by Transport Minister Phil Twyford who said the service, named Te Huia, would consist of two morning trains from Hamilton to Papakura and two return evening services each weekday.

It would take a commuter travelling into Auckland central business district 2 hours and 20 minutes, swapping to Auckland Transport's electric rail at Papakura. Hamilton to Papakura would take 88 minutes.

A single return train would operate on a Saturday. Times are still being confirmed but departures are currently set at 6am and 6.30am from Hamilton and 5.30pm and 6.30pm from Papakura.

The service will start in Frankton, stopping at Rotokauri and Huntly before heading on to Papakura.

However a lift, which would enable people in wheelchairs to access the train at the Rotokauri station, will not be ready by August 3.

Waikato Regional Transport Committee chairman Hugh Vercoe said construction of a rail platform, park and ride facilities, bus interchange, roading upgrades, passenger bridge and stairs at Rotokauri would be complete when the service starts in August, but not the lifts.

The Rotokauri Transport Centre will have an overbridge connecting The Base shopping centre in north Hamilton with the transport hub. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Vercoe said delivery of three elevators had been delayed at the new transport hub being built by Hamilton City Council.

"It's not what we had hoped, but in Hamilton the station at Frankton is accessible and we're working closely with the regional council's public transport team on options to make sure people with mobility issues can use the new service."

Twyford hailed the service as a "crucial connection" between the two major cities.

"It will allow up to 300 people to get to and from Auckland each day, helping reduce congestion on our highways and transport emissions."

He said the new service was part of a wider vision to enable development along the Hamilton-Auckland growth corridor and connect New Zealand's fastest growing job hubs.

"The South Auckland/North Waikato area is growing and it's important that we are thinking about the big picture and develop the right infrastructure to unlock that growth.

"The Ministry of Transport also has work underway to investigate options for rapid rail between Hamilton and Auckland," he said.

The Hamilton – Auckland services received funding through the NZ Transport Agency for five years.

During that period the service will be assessed to see where improvements can be made.

An interior view of one of the new carriages to be used on the Hamilton to Auckland commuter rail service. Photo / Waikato Regional Council

Waikato Regional Council chairman Russ Rimmington said the start couldn't come soon enough for passengers.

"It's a major turning point for the project and will give commuters certainty so they can plan their future travel."

The two carriages per train are still being fitted out and will be equipped with Wi-Fi, air-conditioning, tables, power and USB points, and toilets.

Work started this week on the Huntly station and associated park and ride facility, which are expected to be completed in time for the launch of the service.

The cost of a one-way smartcard fare from Hamilton to Papakura will be $12.20, with a trip from Hamilton into Auckland CBD costing a total of $18.50 if using an AT HOP card on AT Metro services.

Smartcard fares between Huntly and Papakura will be $7.80.