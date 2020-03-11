Only months after her wedding, bowel cancer awareness advocate Brittnea Chambers has died aged just 33.

Chambers was diagnosed with stage 4 terminal bowel cancer in December 2017 after her symptoms were not diagnosed by doctors for six years.

She died in hospice care on Monday, holding her husband's hand.

The former professional cyclist and triathlete used public platforms to raise awareness about bowel cancer and was an ambassador for the Never Too Young campaign.

"I want to be remembered as someone who has inspired and motivated people in some way to do things they thought they couldn't," she told the Herald last year.

"Go live your life and don't worry about what other people think."

Former pro cyclist Brittnea Chambers has died at the age of 33. Photo / Jay French

Chambers suffered nagging stomach pains for five years prior to her diagnosis.

Her symptoms of fatigue, abdominal pain, changes in bowel movements, a mass in the abdomen and weight loss were eventually diagnosed as bowel cancer.

"They couldn't find anything and I was made to feel like I was a drama queen and that it was all in my head," she had said.

"It's really upsetting no one picked up on cancer. Don't let anyone tell you nothing is wrong. Trust your gut instinct and get a second opinion - doctors aren't always right," she said.

In December 2017 she had 30cm of her bowel removed in an emergency surgery. The next November, tests revealed she had peritoneal disease - a rare cancer that mostly affects the elderly.

"This was a terminal prognosis with a 6 to 24-month life expectancy. I did a further two rounds of chemo to try and slow down the cancer. I have exceeded that now - I'm on month 11," she said.

Brittnea Chambers and husband Cameron Mills. Photo / Jay French

Twelve days after she was discharged, she was told the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes and lungs and was incurable.

She had been in palliative care since June 2019.

A post on social media confirming Chambers' death said she didn't give up without a fight.

"Just like in life, her strength and determination pushed her far beyond anything we thought possible.

"We were all blessed by her life and know she touched so many people she didn't even meet."

Chambers told the Herald she'd ticked off most items on her bucket list, but that her last wish - to do an ironman - was on hold.

"I feel robbed for the people I am leaving him behind, especially Cam. His love for me has never wavered," she said.

Unspent fund raised for Chambers' last months will be donated to Bowel Cancer New Zealand, a recent update said.

"Britt was so touched by the kindness of you all and we talked so much about how blessed she felt to have such support," friend Joanna Sharpe wrote.

"I think she was amazed to be honest but as I reminded her, she did all she could to prevent others from experiencing her journey and by allowing us to give a little to her it allowed us to say thankyou and to see a smile on her face from the adventures she was having.

"The determination to increase awareness of the signs and symptoms, to educate us all of what to look out for, to be brave enough to seek a second opinion and to encourage the medical profession to think twice about diagnosis was so very important to her, your kind donations will help Bowel Cancer New Zealand keep doing their great work on improving this for all New Zealanders.

"As friends and family we morn her loss but we celebrate the amazing individual she was. She will remain in our hearts.