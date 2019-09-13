When Brittnea Chamber's accepted her partner's proposal to marry him she had six months to plan for a wedding and a funeral.

The 32-year-old was diagnosed with stage 4 terminal bowel cancer in December 2017 after her symptoms were not diagnosed by doctors for six years.

Tonight, Chambers and her fiance, Cameron (Cam) Mill are celebrating their engagement at the Christchurch Football Club with family and friends who have been there and supported them "all the way".

Their wedding in December is for family only.

"I feel robbed for the people I am leaving him behind, especially Cam. His love

