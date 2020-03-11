Police will be hunting for the person who made a bomb threat about Wellington District Court after nothing was found at the scene.

The court on Ballance St was evacuated this afternoon after the threat was made.

But Senior Sergeant Dean Gorrie said a specialist search turned up no evidence of a bomb, and police would be following up to find the person who made the threat.

Police allowed people back into the court about 40 minutes after the evacuation.

