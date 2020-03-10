A person has died after being hit by a vehicle on Auckland's North Shore this afternoon.

Police said they were called just after 3.30pm to reports the person had been hit on Clifton Rd in Brown's Bay.

"Sadly, the person has died at the scene. Part of the road is expected to be closed for some time and motorists are asked to avoid the area," a statement from police said.

The fire service was also called to assist at the scene.

A St John spokeswoman said the ambulance service was called at 3.29pm to a motor vehicle accident on Clifton Rd.

Three ambulance crews and a manager vehicle attended the incident.

All other queries were directed to the police.